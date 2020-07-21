Delhi: Woman falls to death from 5th floor flat, boyfriend booked

The incident took place around 10 pm at Bestech Park View Spa in Sector 65. The victim’s boyfriend is a resident of Sispal Vihar. The incident took place around 10 pm at Bestech Park View Spa in Sector 65. The victim’s boyfriend is a resident of Sispal Vihar.

A 26-year-old woman, who police say worked as an airhostess, fell to her death from the fifth floor of a gated condominium in Gurgaon Sunday night. Police have booked her boyfriend, who was with her at the time, for abetment of suicide.

According to officials, the FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint submitted by Babyla Bhutia, sister of the victim Peggyla Bhutia, who used to reside in Phase 3.

The incident took place around 10 pm at Bestech Park View Spa in Sector 65. The victim’s boyfriend is a resident of Sispal Vihar.

In her complaint to police, the victim’s sister claimed Peggyla had been in a relationship with her boyfriend for the last three years. However, she claimed that for the last four weeks, he had “cut off all links” with her and blocked her on all social media. On July 18, she stated, Bhutia received an email from her boyfriend “inviting her for a get-together at his friend’s place”. It was during this get together that she fell from the fifth-floor flat.

“The victim was immediately rushed to Artemis hospital, but succumbed to her injuries during treatment,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

In her complaint, the victim’s sister claimed Peggyla had tried her best to get back together with her boyfriend “because she really loved him”. The complaint alleges, “Why would he send her an email to join him for a get-together at his friend’s place, and how is it that this mishap happened at that very moment?”

Police said nobody has been arrested so far. “An FIR has been lodged under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) at Sector 65 police station. Further investigation is on,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“The postmortem of the woman will be conducted on Tuesday. The man has not been arrested yet,” he said.

