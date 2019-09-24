Delhi: Woman dragged out of moving auto by snatchers, another almost run over

Minutes after a 28-year-old journalist boarded an auto-rickshaw in South Delhi’s CR Park Sunday evening, two men on a bike pulled her out of the slow-moving vehicle and snatched her phone.

Joymala Bagchi, a reporter with ANI, suffered injuries on her chin, jaw and arms, and is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The incident took place around 5.45 pm.

Bagchi said she was checking her phone in the auto when two men on a bike drove next to the vehicle and forcibly dragged her out. She said that since there was traffic, the auto was moving slowly.

“The rider grabbed my right arm and the one riding pillion grabbed my left and they pulled me out. I fell between the auto and their bike on the road. They snatched my phone and left… I could have died. I have reported on such cases as a journalist… then it happened to me… I’m shocked.”

According to DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur, “the woman said that two boys on a black and red motorcycle wearing helmets forcibly snatched her mobile and ran away. During the incident, she fell down from the auto-rickshaw and sustained injuries. A robbery case is being registered.”

The woman’s statement was taken Monday as she was unable to speak on the day of the incident. He said that an Emergency Response Vehicle of the Delhi Police was patrolling the area and rushed Bagchi to AIIMS. “We have found CCTV footage from the area and are currently analysing it. Several teams have been formed to nab the accused,” said Thakur.

Bagchi’s friend, Dr Arshia Malik, who was present at the hospital, said, “She has suffered a jawline fracture and has injured her lower lip and chin. This has happened at a main market, it could have been any of us.”

Sadar Bazar

A 34-year-old woman was injured after she fell on the main road in North Delhi’s Sadar Bazar on September 16 at 7.30 am, after a man on a two-wheeler snatched her phone. A video of the incident shows the woman falling in front of a Maruti Omni as the accused flees.

A week later, a 19-year-old man, Bilal, was arrested for robbery, along with Mohd Hasin (39), the owner of the two-wheeler. The victim has been identified as Sarita, a resident of Sadar Bazar.

The woman’s husband Shiv Kumar said, “My wife was returning home after dropping off our two children to school when a man snatched her phone and she fell. She has injured her knees and arms and we gave her basic first-aid. A passerby dropped her home and that’s when I found out what had happened. She’s petrified.”

DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj said, “A case was registered at Sadar Bazar police station. Four teams were formed to investigate the matter. We have recovered the two-wheeler and will recover the phone soon.”