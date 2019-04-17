Delhi: Woman dragged, injured after sari gets stuck in Metro sliding door

A woman suffered injuries Tuesday when a Metro train started leaving West Delhi’s Moti Nagar station, even as one end of her sari remained stuck between the automatic sliding doors of a coach.

Advertising

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has initiated an inquiry into the incident, which took place at the Blue Line station close to 9.19 am. “After assessing all details, appropriate action will be taken,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

The commuter, Geeta (40), was deboarding the Vaishali-bound train with her daughter, when one end of her sari got stuck between the doors, said her husband Jagdish Prasad.

“I was not present at the spot, but my daughter told me that Geeta was dragged a few yards on the platform, leading to injuries across her body from head to toe. She was taken to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, where she was given treatment and discharged,” Prasad, a businessman, said.

Advertising

DMRC, in a statement, advised commuters to be extra careful while boarding and deboarding from Metro trains, especially during peak hours.

“An incident was reported at Moti Nagar station (Line-3) at 9.19 am, where a lady passsenger’s sari got stuck in the train doors while deboarding from the Metro train going towards Vaishali. The train operator immediately applied the emergency brakes and stopped the train. The station controller also rushed to the site.

“The lady passenger was rescued and immediately sent to the nearby hospital after being given first-aid. There was no delay in train services due to this,” the statement said.