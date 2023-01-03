Delhi woman dragged by car wasn’t alone, friend fled accident spot: Police

Days after 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed in a hit-and-run and her body dragged for more than 10 km in Outer Delhi, the Delhi Police said Tuesday she was not alone at the time of the accident and the pillion rider fled after the incident.

Singh was returning home early on New Year’s day when a Baleno, occupied by five men in their 20s, hit her, and dragged her from Outer Delhi to Rohini for almost an hour as the accused kept taking rounds in Kanjhawala.

A source close to the investigation said, “While tracing the route taken by the deceased and accused, we found that Anjali wasn’t alone on that night. She was with a female friend. They left work together on her Scooty. At the time of the incident, the friend also sustained injuries but she fled from the spot. She didn’t call or report this to the police. We are tracing her.”

Sources also said Singh’s mobile phone was active until midnight and was destroyed in the accident. While Singh’s mother Rekha had alleged her daughter’s phone was switched off after 10 pm, the police said they found call records after 10 pm.

“We have evidence she was fine till midnight. We are trying to get her call detail records and trace her friend and her location. The women left work and were coming home when the car collided with them in the Sultanpuri area. Anjali fell under the car and got entangled with the tyre and car,” said a police officer.

CCTV footage from the route show the car being driven on the streets with the body under it. A video also shows the car taking a U-turn, with the body still under it, an hour after the accident. Singh’s body was found two hours after the incident. The post-mortem report is awaited.

On the day of the accident, approximately five PCR calls were made but the police allegedly responded late. Local residents held massive protests Monday against the police outside Sultanpuri police station.

The Delhi Police arrested all five accused—Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, and Mithun—who have been sent to three-day police remand.