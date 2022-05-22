Delhi: Woman dies, son severely injured after ‘speeding’ car hits divider in Ashok Vihar

A 45-year-old woman died while her son was severely injured after their car rammed into a divider and crashed into a railing at a flyover in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, the police said. The deceased woman fell from the flyover during the accident, officers revealed.

According to the police, the incident took place early on Sunday morning following which a PCR call was made by locals around 5 am. Officers reached the spot and said they found a “badly damaged” white Scorpio car. The car was speeding when it hit a divider and then crashed near a railing on the Satyawati Flyover, they added.

The deceased was identified as Poonam Bhatia. Her son Vats Bhatia (21) is in hospital. The family lives in Ashok Vihar Phase 1, the police said. Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest) said, “Local staff reported that the female occupant of the car fell down from the flyover. The driver, her son, was also injured. Both were rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital where the woman succumbed to her injuries.”

A case has been registered at Bharat Nagar police station against unknown persons under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (act endangering life) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. A probe is underway and CCTVs are being scanned to ascertain the sequence of events and whether another vehicle was involved in the accident, the police said.