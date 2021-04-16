scorecardresearch
Friday, April 16, 2021
Delhi: Woman dies as tin sheet slits her throat in dust storm

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 16, 2021 8:35:18 pm
A 37-year-old woman died after her throat was slit by a tin sheet that collapsed on her during a dust storm in Delhi on Friday evening. Police said the sheet fell on the woman, her minor daughter, who were walking, and a man riding a bicycle. The incident took place in Southwest Delhi’s Palam Village.

The deceased, Sonu Kataria, was walking on the road with her daughter Nikita (9) when a tin sheet fell from the fourth floor of a building. The sheet came flying and slit Sonu’s throat and fell on her daughter Nikita (9) and the man.

Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (Southwest) said, “All the three injured were rushed to Manipal Hospital and later shifted to Ayushman Hospital. Nikita is critical while the man sustained minor injuries and is stable. The sheet fell because of the bad weather and harsh winds in Delhi. ”

Sonu was declared dead by the doctors and Nikita is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Sonu is survived by her two daughters and husband, who repairs generators for a living. Police said her husband and other daughter are in Jodhpur.

