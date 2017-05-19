Delhi woman dies after falling from foot overbridge near Sarita Vihar metro

A woman, aged around 20, fell to her death from the foot overbridge of the Sarita Vihar Metro station in south east Delhi, police said today. The incident occurred at around 9.15 pm yesterday. People who were crossing the overbridge saw the woman falling onto the road. They alerted the security personnel of the Metro station and also called police.

A PCR van that responded to the call took the woman to a hospital in Jasola where she was declared dead by doctors, said a senior police officer. Investigation is underway to ascertain whether it was a suicide or an accident, although the former is suspected, said the officer.

“We have not found any object on the deceased to reveal her identity. No suicide note has been found,” he said. The body of deceased has been preserved for post mortem examination. Efforts are underway to identify her, added the officer.

