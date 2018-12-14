Delhi: Woman dies after dupatta gets entangled in motorcycle wheel

A 27-year-old woman died after she fell off a motorcycle she was riding, along with a friend. According to police, the woman lost her balance and fell after her dupatta got entangled in the wheel.

Police said the incident took place in Chankyapuri area on Thursday evening. The woman, identified as Simmi, lived with her family in Uttam Nagar. “The incident took place a little after 8.15 pm, when the woman was heading home. Passersby informed the police that she was riding pillion and her friend was driving the motorcycle. Just as they reached Moti Bagh flyover, Simmi’s dupatta got entangled in the wheel. The other end was still wrapped around her neck. She fell off the bike and was dragged behind it for around five metres, before her friend realised what had happened. As a result, he lost control over the two-wheeler,” a senior police officer said.

Passersby informed police, who rushed a team of officers to the spot.

“The woman was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Her body has been preserved in the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Her family members have been informed about the incident,” the police officer added.