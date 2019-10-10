Delhi: Woman dies after BSF bus hits scooter on Lodhi flyover

A 28-year-old woman died after a Border Security Force (BSF) bus allegedly rammed a two-wheeler she was on with her husband and seven-year-old daughter, at the Lodhi flyover Wednesday morning. The bus driver, identified as BSF head constable Ramesh Chander Sharma, has been arrested, said police.

The incident took place around 10.30 am and the victim, Nilofer Alam, was declared dead by the CATS ambulance staff. Her daughter, Khushi, who suffered head injuries and has a broken arm, and husband Zamil (40), who was riding the two-wheeler and escaped with minor injuries, were rushed to Safdarjung hospital.

The family was on their way to Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital in Connaught Place where Khushi is undergoing treatment for recurring fits since the age of two, said neighbour Ashraf Ali.

DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said, “During inquiry, it was found that the BSF bus was going to Pragati Maidan to drop BSF staff from Tigri when it hit the two-wheeler from behind at the Lodhi flyover slope. The bus has been impounded, the driver arrested and BSF authorities have been informed about the incident.” A police officer said prima facie it appears the accused was speeding at the time of the incident.

Ali said that Zamil runs a chicken corner in Madangir, near Ambedkar Nagar, where the family lives. “We rushed here as soon as we found out. Zamil said that a speeding bus hit his two-wheeler and he fell on one side of the road while his daughter and wife fell on the other side. The wife came under the wheels of the bus and the daughter too suffered serious injuries,” said Ali. After the accident, passersby made a PCR call and a CATS ambulance rushed them to the hospital.

“Every week, Zamil and Nilofer took their daughter to the hospital for treatment… this was like any other day. They have three children and Nilofer was their prime caregiver as Zamil worked all day. Khushi was very dependent on her mother because of the fits,” said Zamil’s relative, who was present at the hospital.

A case of death due to negligence and rash driving has been registered against Sharma at Nizamuddin police station. Nilofer’s post-mortem will be conducted Thursday.