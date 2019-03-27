Delhi: Woman dies after being hit by car, dragged under it

A 47-year-old woman died after being hit by a four-wheeler and dragged for several metres in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera, police said.

The woman, identified as Nina, was riding pillion on the motorcycle being driven by her son, when the accused allegedly hit their vehicle and tried to flee the spot.

In the attempt, he allegedly dragged the woman, who had fallen off the bike, several metres before bringing the vehicle to a halt, said police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, said police.

The errant driver, Jeetu, has been arrested, added police.

According to police, Hitesh was heading home with his mother to collect some documents. In a rush, he tried to take a sharp turn and a car coming from behind hit the bike, said police.