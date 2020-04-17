Delhi woman gives birth to baby boy inside police van

Before they could make it to the hospital, Mini delivered the baby inside the police van itself at 9.30 pm on Thursday. Before they could make it to the hospital, Mini delivered the baby inside the police van itself at 9.30 pm on Thursday.

A woman gave birth to a baby boy inside a police van while she was on her way to the hospital in the national capital, police said on Friday.

In West Delhi’s Khyala, Mini Kumar, along with her family, went to the police station and met a woman constable Suman. Deepak Purohit, DCP (West) said, “The family requested the constable to seek an ambulance for the woman. The constable informed her seniors and a police van was sent.”

Before they could make it to the hospital, Mini delivered the baby inside the police van itself at 9.30 pm on Thursday.

A senior police officer said, “The van was hardly one-km away when the woman delivered the baby. Her husband and her sister pulled out the baby while the woman constable helped in the delivery. We also called the doctors to come to the gypsy and take care of the baby. We wrapped the baby in a towel and the doctors came with scissors and other equipment. They shifted the mother and the baby to the hospital.”

DCP Purohit said that both the mother and baby are healthy.

