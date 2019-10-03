Delhi: Woman dead as car ‘driven by 20-yr-old’ rams 2 cabs

A 48-year-old woman died and three people were injured after a Ford Figo rammed into two cabs — a Honda Amaze and a Swift Dzire — opposite Vidhan Sabha Metro station in North Delhi Wednesday afternoon. Police said the car was being driven by 20-year-old Shrey Gupta, a resident of Timarpur, who has been arrested.

Police said the Ford Figo is registered under Gupta’s father’s name, Samundar Gupta, who is a scientist at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and lives at the DRDO Complex in Timarpur.

“The incident took place around 3.55 pm when Gupta, along with three friends, was driving from Civil Lines towards IP College. Opposite Vidhan Sabha Metro station, Gupta, who was at the wheel, took a sharp turn in a rash and negligent manner and hit the two cars,” said DCP (North) Monika Bharadwaj.

Police said the vehicle first hit the Honda Amaze, in which the victim was seated, and then the Swift Dzire, which was slightly ahead. “It was a loud crash and someone called the SHO of Civil Lines, who reached the spot and was told by eyewitnesses that the accused’s three friends had fled. The injured people were removed from the car and rushed to nearby hospitals… The woman was declared dead on arrival at Parmanand Hospital,” said a police officer.

The victim, Rajeshwari Yadav, was a resident of East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar and was in the cab with her daughters Deepti (26) and Jyotsana (24), who received minor injuries. The three were on their way to a relative’s house in Pitampura. Yadav’s post-mortem will be conducted Thursday. The driver of the taxi, Ishwar Singh (55), sustained a leg fracture, while the driver of the Swift Dzire, Sonu (29), escaped unhurt.

While Gupta was arrested, investigators have not yet traced his friends. “Gupta suffered minor injuries on his toes and received treatment. He was discharged soon after,” said a police officer.

“The accused studied up to class XI and dropped out after that. He is currently unemployed. The four men were just driving around and had no specific destination in mind,” said a police officer.

An FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of IPC has been registered at Civil Lines police station. Police are currently looking for Gupta’s three friends to get more clarity on the incident.