Delhi: Woman, daughter punched and beaten up with sticks in Shalimar Bagh residential colony; 2 arrested

A group of four persons, including two women, allegedly attacked a woman and her daughter at a residential colony in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area.

The visuals captured on CCTV camera shows the woman’s daughter being assaulted by them. When the woman steps out of a car, she is also punched, kicked and beaten up with sticks, the visuals show.

Based on the woman's complaint, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons. (CCTV footage of the incident captured on November 19)

The police have arrested two women after lodging an FIR. The victim also alleged the involvement of AAP MLA Bandana Kumari, who has denied the allegations.

DCP (north-west district) Usha Rangnani said the incident took place on November 19 and they have arrested two women, identified as Neha (20) and Megha (22). “Two others are absconding and we are looking for them,” she said.

The woman has alleged in the FIR that they were attacked by the group when they returned to their colony from Pitampura. “Two women first snatched my daughter’s phone and started beating her. When I stepped out of my car, two men also came and started assaulting me. They assaulted us with sticks and an iron rod… They robbed my gold chain, ring and molested me,” the woman stated in the FIR.

“I was screaming for help and my neighbours screamed from their balconies. They (the accused) left after hearing them, they let us go and managed to escape.”

She also alleged in her complaint that the two women are known to Kumari.

MLA Bandana Kumari said that the allegations were baseless. “She stays in my neighbourhood, but I don’t know her,” she said when contacted.