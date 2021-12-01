scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
MUST READ

Delhi: Woman, daughter punched and beaten up with sticks in Shalimar Bagh residential colony; 2 arrested

The police have arrested two women and are looking for the other two accused. The victim alleged the involvement of AAP MLA Bandana Kumari in the incident.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 1, 2021 4:11:25 pm
DCP (north-west district) Usha Rangnani said the incident took place on November 19 and they have arrested two women, identified as Neha (20) and Megha (22). (Representational image)

A group of four persons, including two women, allegedly attacked a woman and her daughter at a residential colony in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area.

The visuals captured on CCTV camera shows the woman’s daughter being assaulted by them. When the woman steps out of a car, she is also punched, kicked and beaten up with sticks, the visuals show.

The police have arrested two women after lodging an FIR. The victim also alleged the involvement of AAP MLA Bandana Kumari, who has denied the allegations.

DCP (north-west district) Usha Rangnani said the incident took place on November 19 and they have arrested two women, identified as Neha (20) and Megha (22). “Two others are absconding and we are looking for them,” she said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The woman has alleged in the FIR that they were attacked by the group when they returned to their colony from Pitampura. “Two women first snatched my daughter’s phone and started beating her. When I stepped out of my car, two men also came and started assaulting me. They assaulted us with sticks and an iron rod… They robbed my gold chain, ring and molested me,” the woman stated in the FIR.

“I was screaming for help and my neighbours screamed from their balconies. They (the accused) left after hearing them, they let us go and managed to escape.”

She also alleged in her complaint that the two women are known to Kumari.

MLA Bandana Kumari said that the allegations were baseless. “She stays in my neighbourhood, but I don’t know her,” she said when contacted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 01: Latest News

Advertisement