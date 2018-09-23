Delhi: Woman, daughter killed at Paschim Vihar home

The bodies of Shashi Talwar and her daughter Nidhi were spotted by their domestic help in the morning, after she found the front door locked and entered from the rear door. The bodies of Shashi Talwar and her daughter Nidhi were spotted by their domestic help in the morning, after she found the front door locked and entered from the rear door.

A 65-year-old woman and her 42-year-old mentally challenged daughter were found dead at their home in Paschim Vihar Saturday. The house was partially ransacked, but police are probing if someone known to the victims killed them.

“Nidhi’s body was on the bed in the drawing room. Her hands were tied and her mouth gagged. Shashi’s body was at the entrance of the kitchen, with stab injuries on her neck,” Jyoti Khanijo, Shashi’s niece, claimed.

She said Shashi’s two sons, Vishal and Abhay, live in Mumbai and Canada respectively. Her husband died of a heart attack four years ago, while he was in Tihar jail in connection with an accident involving his company.

The home is on the ground floor of a DDA society with three gates manned by guards. Police sources said cash and jewellery kept in the lockers was intact, while some documents were lying on the floor. “The assailant could have been looking for something specific, like papers,” said an officer.

Police said biscuits kept in the drawing room point to “friendly entry”. The bodies were slightly decomposed, indicating that the women were killed Friday.

CCTV footage from the society shows two men leaving the victims’ lane on Friday afternoon. “The RWA has installed 16 cameras. Police took DVRs from us,” said J P Sharma, general secretary of the RWA. A neighbour said Shashi would often be seen taking her daughter on a wheelchair around the society park.

DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said a team has been formed to probe the murders.

