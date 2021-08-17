Delhi: Woman, daughter attacked at home, accused apprehended

A 40-year-old woman and her minor daughter were attacked allegedly by a man after she refused his proposal to marry her daughter, said police on Monday. The accused has been apprehended and a case of attempt to murder registered against him. Police said the victims sustained severe injuries and are hospitalised.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the two were at their home in Dwarka district. Police said the woman’s husband died years ago and the accused, Ramu, was her husband’s friend.

DCP (Dwarka) S K Meena said they received a PCR call from locals saying a man had attacked a woman and hit her on her head. A team went to the spot and found that the injured women had been taken to Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital.

“The woman was identified as a labourer who lives with her daughter. The two sustained severe injuries to the head and abdomen. We received their MLC reports, and it is suspected that they were attacked with a sharp weapon,” said police.

The accused was caught by the woman’s neighbours after they heard noises from her house on Sunday night. Police said the accused also sustained injuries during the assault and was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

The investigating officer recorded the woman’s statement, who said Ramu came to meet them but later proposed that he marry her daughter. When the woman refused, the accused took a sharp iron weapon and allegedly attacked them. They resisted and fought back and were rescued by their neighbours.