Delhi: After killing woman sub-inspector, batchmate commits suicide in Sonipat

A 26-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector Saturday committed suicide in Sonipat after he shot dead one of his batchmates near Rohini (East) Metro station on Thursday evening.

SI Deepanshu Rathi was identified through CCTV footage which showed him following SI Preeti Ahlawat while the latter was coming out from the metro station. He shot her in the head from a close range.

According to police, Ahlawat, a 2018 batch sub-inspector, lived with her family in Rohini’s Sector 8.

“She was posted at the Patparganj Industrial Area police station in East Delhi. Around 8.30 pm, she left from the station… she was not in uniform. She got out of the Metro station around 9.30 pm. She had walked around 50 metres when the incident took place. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival,” said a senior police officer.

Additional CP (Rohini district) S D Mishra said, “We received a PCR call around 9.40 pm that a woman was shot dead. Prime facie, it appears to be case of personal enmity and we have zeroed in on suspects after going through the footage. Jewellery she was wearing and her bag were not stolen. Further investigation is on.”

Sources said the police officer was probing a rape case and had allegedly been threatened by the accused. Police are verifying these facts and have approached the police station where she was working.

After the incident, the crime forensics team was called to the spot to collect evidence, and found three cartridges.

