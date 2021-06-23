Delhi: Woman cop gets out-of-turn promotion for arresting dreaded gangster

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Shibesh Singh said the woman SI Sharma was an integral part of the team from the very beginning. (representational)

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava has granted out-of-turn promotion (OTP) to a woman police officer, who was part of a Crime Branch encounter team for the first time that arrested a dreaded south-Delhi based gangster Rohit Chaudhary and his accomplice in Central Delhi’s Pragati Maidan in March this year.

Police said the accused fired at sub-inspector Priyanka Khatri while she was trying to catch them but the bullet hit her jacket and she wasn’t injured. Apart from Khatri, Shrivastava also granted OTP to six police personnel of the crime branch.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Shibesh Singh said the woman SI Khatri was an integral part of the team from the very beginning. “She played an important role and was part of the tracking team,” he added.

Police said the gangster, Chaudhary, allegedly planned a murder outside Saket court two years ago and is involved in another murder in UP. Police said he has been evading arrest for the last two years and was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh for his arrest. Police had been tracking Chaudhary and his aide Parveen for months. The two are involved in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and have been booked under MCOCA. During the encounter, police said over six rounds were fired and the accused sustained injuries in their legs.

Delhi Police Spokesperson, Chinmoy Biswal said sub-inspector Priyanka, head constable Rohit Solanki, constable Parvinder and constable Paramjeet were rewarded for their role in the arrest of alleged gangster Rohit Chaudhary, while head constable Gopal Krishan, constable Sukanya and constable Vijay got the promotion for tracing missing children. “Besides, five ‘Asadharan Karya Puruskar’ and three police commissioner’s commendations (gold disc) were also granted to crime branch personnel for their exceptional work. Cash rewards have also been sanctioned to personnel for dedication and performance in crime detection and gang busts,” he added.