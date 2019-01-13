Delhi: Woman commits suicide, friend named in note held

Hours before she allegedly committed suicide at her rented house in Shahdara on Thursday night, Apoorva Goswami (28) visited Kamla Nagar market to shop for her upcoming wedding anniversary on January 21.

At 7.40 am on Thursday, her body was discovered by her husband.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police arrested the couple’s 25-year-old common friend on abetment of suicide charges.

As per police, the woman had named the man in her suicide note, claiming that he had some of her photos and was blackmailing her.

“The accused is known to the family… the woman and the accused were in touch with each other. He could have been involved in abetment of suicide, and a case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered against him,” said DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav.

“This would have been the third anniversary of our marriage, she was so excited about it. I gave her Rs 3,000 and we had already made our anniversary plans — a lunch date followed by dinner with our family,” said the woman’s husband Arun Panchal (31).

At 7.40 am Thursday, shortly after he returned home from a night shift at the call centre he works, he found his wife hanging from a fan in their room.

“I called her 31 times that morning, and then I got worried and climbed to our third-floor house through a neighbour’s balcony,” said Panchal.

“The accused was my wife’s friend and she introduced me to him in September. She never complained about him, never seemed upset. Police told me that he was blackmailing her, as he had some photos of her. I am not aware of this at all…,” he claimed.

Two days after Goswami’s death, the couple’s home swarmed with relatives.

The room where she was found hanging has been sealed by the Delhi Police.

“I left for work at 8.30 pm on January 9. I remember Apu was listening to loud music and dancing. She was excited about our anniversary,” Panchal said.

“I do not know what happened that night that she took such an extreme step. She was my everything, and now I can’t sleep. The visual of my wife’s body that morning keeps coming back to me,” he added.

The couple had got married in 2016, after knowing each other for seven years, said her husband.