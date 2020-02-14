Woman claims flashed inside Delhi Metro, police file FIR

Delhi Metro officials replied to the tweet and said they are looking into the matter, adding passengers must immediately report such incidents to the CISF helpline or contact Metro officials. (Representational/File) Delhi Metro officials replied to the tweet and said they are looking into the matter, adding passengers must immediately report such incidents to the CISF helpline or contact Metro officials. (Representational/File)

Police have registered a case after a woman filed a complaint alleging she was flashed by a man inside the Metro, Wednesday night. The woman shared details of the incident on Twitter at 10 pm.

In a series of tweets, she alleged: “I was sitting on the two-seater… in the Yellow line to Gurgaon and this man who was standing was facing me… I just saw his penis… he was carrying a bag to hide it from one side. The man stayed there for a minute and then moved towards the door.” She also posted a photo of him standing near the door.

Delhi Metro officials replied to the tweet and said they are looking into the matter, adding passengers must immediately report such incidents to the CISF helpline or contact Metro officials.

Police said a case was registered under IPC sections 509, 354 A and 294, and the matter is being investigated.

