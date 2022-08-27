Delhi: Woman claims assaulted by man on instance of Youtuber

A 35-year-old woman alleged she was assaulted by an unknown individual, who, she claimed, was prompted to do so by a YouTuber in Northwest Delhi Wednesday. The victim had earlier complained about having been intimidated by the YouTuber.

Police said that a call was received about the incident and a team rushed to the spot, and the injured woman was taken to a hospital. Doctors in a medico-legal report said she had sustained superficial wounds and lacerations to her right jaw and right thumb.

The woman had previously complained about intimidation by the Youtuber three months ago, but she had later given a written statement that she did not want legal action. The two had settled the matter mutually.

Based on the statement of the victim about the incident on Wednesday, police registered a case under IPC section 324 (voluntary hurt by dangerous weapons or means) 341 (wrongful restraint) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention). Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said: “During investigation, CCTV footage from cameras installed in the locality was scrutinised which showed the alleged person on a scooter who assaulted the victim on the instance of (the Youtuber).”

The DCP said that two teams had been formed to nab the accused who were evading arrest, with Special Staff of the Northwest District also being tasked to arrest them.