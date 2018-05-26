Delhi: 27-year-old woman attacked with sword, boyfriend arrested

Police said the accused, Harikant Mahaan, was arrested from his Vasant Kunj home. (Representational) Police said the accused, Harikant Mahaan, was arrested from his Vasant Kunj home. (Representational)

A 27-year-old woman was attacked with a sword, allegedly by her boyfriend on Thursday night. According to police, the woman was stabbed in the stomach at her Vasant Vihar home and has been admitted to a local hospital.

Police said the accused, Harikant Mahaan, was arrested from his Vasant Kunj home.

“He used to own a gym but had been unemployed for the past few months. The two were in a relationship,” said a police officer.

“He was arrested after we took down statements of the woman’s family members. A case has been registered. Harikant wanted to marry the woman,” he added.

Police said that Harikant went to the woman’s house on Thursday evening.

“As the two were in a relationship, their families knew about them visiting each other. The first time he visited, he spoke to her and left. Her family said he came again that night and took the woman to the balcony,” the police officer said.

The woman’s family told police that suddenly, they heard her screaming from the balcony. “We were in the corridor… We rushed to the balcony but Harikant had fled,” said the woman’s mother.

The woman’s parents called police and took her to Safdarjung Hospital. “She is out of danger,” said the mother.

