Woman attacked with acid for rejecting cousin’s marriage proposal

A 21-year-old woman suffered burn injuries on her face and body after her cousin allegedly threw acid on her after she refused his marriage proposal on Wednesday night, said police.

According to police, the incident took place at 7.30 pm when the woman, who works at an e-commerce firm, was talking on her phone outside her paying guest accommodation.

In the FIR, the woman said her maternal cousin had been putting pressure on her to get married to him for some time.

“He is already married and I had refused his advances several times, due to which he held enmity. Yesterday, when I was on a phone call outside my PG, he arrived with a bottle of acid in his hand and threw it on my face and body. He fled from the spot. I yelled for help and some of my colleagues in the neighbourhood rushed me to a private hospital for treatment,” she alleged in the FIR.

Police said the woman suffered several burn injuries on her face, near her eyes, and her body.

A police officer, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital. She has suffered burn injuries, but her condition is stable and she is out of danger. We have initiated a probe and are conducting raids to arrest the accused.”

The woman’s brother said, “She has suffered burn injuries on her arms, eyes and near the mouth. She is experiencing discomfort in vision. Her condition is now stable. We have filed a police complaint against our cousin, who had been pressuring my sister to get married to him, but she had rejected his proposals. He held enmity due to this.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC Section 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by the use of acid) on Thursday night, said police.