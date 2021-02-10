Delhi: Woman arrested for ‘killing’ four minor daughters

“The woman was arrested after she was discharged from Nalhar Hospital. She has been produced in court and remanded in judicial custody,” said police.

Over two months after four sisters were found dead in their home in Haryana’s Nuh district, their mother has been arrested for their murder, with police officials saying she has confessed that she committed the crime because she was “disturbed” over not having a son. The girls were aged six, four, three and one.

Police said the woman, Farmeena, then tried to commit suicide by slitting her own throat but survived and was hospitalised. She was arrested on Monday after being discharged.

The murders came to light on November 26, when the girls’ father, Khurshid, who lives in Nuh’s Punhana area, returned home around 7 pm after attending a funeral in the village. In his complaint to police, he said the door was locked from the inside, and he called out to his wife before banging on it repeatedly.

When there was no response, he peeped in through a gap in the door and saw blood on both the beds and on the floor, and his wife’s body on one of the beds. He called up his nephew, who helped him break open the door.

“The complainant found the bodies of his two older daughters on one bed and of his younger daughters on the other. His wife was lying injured in the room; she had tried to stab herself to death after slitting their throats,” said a Nuh Police spokesperson.

In his complaint to police, Khurshid said on seeing the bodies of his children, he broke down and his neighbours came to see what was happening. They rushed his wife to the hospital and alerted police. The murder weapon, a vegetable knife, was found on the bed. “My wife’s mental state would become weak because of not having a son,” stated Khurshid. An FIR was lodged at Punhana police station under IPC section 302.

“The woman was arrested after she was discharged from Nalhar Hospital. She has been produced in court and remanded in judicial custody,” said police.