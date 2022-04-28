scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Delhi woman apprehended for ‘attempting to sell’ deer horns worth Rs 1.5 crore

A case has been registered against the woman and her associates under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 28, 2022 9:16:01 pm
The accused was nabbed with 3 kg of deer horns

The Delhi Police apprehended a 23-year-old woman for allegedly trying to sell deer horns worth Rs 1.5 crore. Police said the woman, a resident of Majnu Ka Tila, was arrested with 3 kgs of deer horns in North Delhi’s Timarpur area on Thursday.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North) said, “We received information that a woman was in possession of deer horns and was at BD Estate in Timarpur. A team was formed and sent to conduct raids. The woman was apprehended with 3 kgs of swamp deer horns (Bara Singha). The value of the horns is about Rs 1.5 crores in the market.”

The woman was interrogated and the police found that she received the horns from a man named Gopal Thakur. Thakur met the woman in UP’s Bahraich, where he gave her the horns. She came to Delhi to sell the same, said the police.

A case has been registered against the woman and her associates under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

