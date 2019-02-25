Toggle Menu
Delhi: 23-year-old alleges stalker attacked her, fled

Police said the incident took place Saturday night, when the woman was going to buy vegetables from a nearby market.

A 23-year-old woman has alleged that a man, who had been stalking her for the last three months, attacked her on the face with a sharp-edged weapon in outer Delhi, said police.

“In her complaint, she alleged he stopped her and asked her to marry him. When she objected, he whipped out a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed her multiple times on the face. He escaped as she screamed for help,” a senior police officer said.

An FIR has been registered and raids are being conducted to nab the accused, said police.

