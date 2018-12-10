Delhi: Woman alleges husband, in-laws killed daughter

Days after a 25-year-old woman was found with stab wounds, her 18-month-old son with an injury to the neck, and her three-year-old daughter with her throat slit, she regained consciousness and told police that her in-laws and husband were behind the attack.

Advertising

“The woman has given her statement… we will investigate her claims and question her in-laws,” said DCP (South) Vijay Singh. Police have registered a case of murder against unknown persons.

Police said the woman’s medical report was inconclusive and will be sent to the FSL for further probe. A senior police officer claimed, “The nature of the woman’s injuries appear self-inflicted.”

The woman’s father, an ASI, alleged, “Her husband used to beat her. Before she was attacked, my daughter stayed with me for two months before her in-laws convinced her to return.” Police are probing the claims.