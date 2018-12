Days after she fell off the third floor of a building, a 53-year-old woman alleged she was thrown off by two of her brothers over a property dispute, police said.

“The woman has made several allegations which are been looked into. A case has been registered in this matter,” said DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Police have questioned the woman’s family members to ascertain the sequence of events. The woman and her brothers are also embroiled in a court case over the property, police said.