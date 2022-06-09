scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Must Read

Delhi: Woman, 2 children beaten up at home; six-year-old girl dies

The police were informed by a caller that his sister Sheetal and his nieces were physically assaulted at their house

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 9, 2022 3:50:05 pm
The police said that efforts were on to nab the culprit. (Representational/File)

A woman and her two daughters, aged three and six years old, were found severely beaten up at their house at Prem Nagar in Delhi Wednesday. The six-year-old child later died in a hospital, police said.

The police were informed by a caller that his sister Sheetal, 24, and his nieces were physically assaulted at their house, and that he had admitted them to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where the police later found them.

According to Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini), “An FIR was initially filed under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder). When we got information that the 6-year-old girl had succumbed to injured, Section 302 (murder) was also incorporated.”

More from Delhi

The police said that efforts were on to nab the culprit.

Best of Express Premium
The Invisible Citizen: Why the absence of Muslim MPs and MLAs in BJP is d...Premium
The Invisible Citizen: Why the absence of Muslim MPs and MLAs in BJP is d...
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...Premium
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loansPremium
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loans
John Brittas writes: Media must be held accountable for mainstreaming hat...Premium
John Brittas writes: Media must be held accountable for mainstreaming hat...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 09: Latest News
Advertisement