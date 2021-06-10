Delhi witnesses traffic jams, road closures on several routes today

Heavy traffic was seen on the Palam roundabout. (Express file photo)

As metro services, markets, and construction work resume in the city after the lockdown, Delhi witnesses traffic jams and road closures on several routes on Thursday.

The Delhi Traffic Police said Palam Railway Fatak in Delhi Cantt will be closed for traffic movement till June 20 due to some construction work. Heavy traffic was seen on the Palam roundabout.

In Delhi’s Shahdara, the police said there is heavy traffic from Durgapuri Chowk to Nathu Colony because of Delhi Jal Board work on the streets. Commuters have been advised to avoid the stretch as part of the road has been barricaded.

Brijendra Yadav, DCP (traffic central range) said at least 706 e-challans have been issued during the unlock period in Central Delhi. Police increased deployment at ITO and Delhi Gate too following the traffic movement in the city.

On Thursday morning, traffic was lined up on Dwarka flyover, NH 48, and MDR 138 (Bawana and Narela) with many DTC buses and cars stuck in the jam.