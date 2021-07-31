Delhi witnesses excess rainfall for July; Yamuna water level dips

Over the past month, the national capital has witnessed rainfall that is far in excess of the normal rainfall levels for the month of July. (Express file photo)

Over the past month, the national capital has witnessed rainfall that is far in excess of the normal rainfall levels for the month of July.

The Safdarjung weather station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a total of 506 mm of rainfall till Friday, which is 296 mm or 141% in excess of the normal rainfall of 210 mm for the month, IMD officials said.

The Safdarjung station recorded 43.6 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday, while around 72 mm of rainfall was recorded the previous day. The figures at the Safdarjung station are taken as representatives for the city.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Yamuna, measured at the Old Railway Bridge, has been dipping steadily since 1 am on Saturday. The level stood at 205.44 metres at 1 am, above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. By 10 am, the level had fallen to 204.97 metres.

The discharge from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana was recorded at 35,109 cusecs at 8 am

Moderate rainfall, thundershowers and overcast skies are on the IMD for Saturday for parts of Delhi and NCR.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am this morning stood at 94%.

The NCR area is likely to see very light rain on Saturday morning, going by the IMD’s morning update.

A maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius is likely on Saturday, with a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius. The temperature at 8.30 am on Saturday stood at 28.2 degrees Celsius.