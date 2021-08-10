Delhi: With no rainfall predicted this week, temperatures set to rise

At Lodhi Garden in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The national capital is in for dry days ahead as rainfall appears to have taken a hiatus. For Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts strong surface winds during the day time.

The temperature is likely to stand at a maximum of 35 degree Celsius and a minimum of 25 degree Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday was 79%.

Parts of the NCR are also likely to see strong surface winds with a speed of around 20 to 30 kilometres per hour during the day, the IMD forecast says.

Partly cloudy skies are likely for the next seven days, though rainfall is not in the forecast. Most parts of Delhi had a dry day on Monday as well. The Safdarjung station of the IMD, which provides representative data for the city, recorded no rainfall between 8.30 a.m. on Monday and 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, despite moderate rainfall having been on the IMD forecast on Monday. Stations at Palam, the Ridge, Aya Nagar and Lodhi road also remained dry.

With no likelihood of rainfall, the mercury is set to inch upwards over the next seven days, and is likely to hit a maximum of around 37 degree Celsius on Aug 16.

Temperature stood at 28.8 degree Celsius at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.