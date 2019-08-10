Delhi: With accused’s escape, wounds reopen for murder victim’s family

Bilkis sat anxiously at her Ghaziabad home, occasionally glancing at the clock. “It is 2 pm right now. Exactly three years ago, my daughter left home and never returned. Our own relative took her away forever. Now that he’s escaped, we don’t know what will happen to our fight for justice,” said Bilkis, mother of 18-year-old Nargis, whose body was found cut in two at her brother-in-law’s house.

Two days ago, the accused, Naushad, escaped the Ghaziabad district court premises, allegedly after colluding with a policeman.

For the family, closure seems farther than ever, and old wounds lie reopened. On August 9, 2016, Nargis had stepped out of her home to purchase a religious text. “She had to go to a place nearby and return with the book… Meanwhile, we called Naushad and asked him for the keys to his house to get some stuff. But he insisted he was in Indirapuram, and that he would get it himself. This was the first step of his sinister plan,” said Bilkis.

Over the next two days, Naushad made excuses to not let anyone access his house. As a missing person’s complaint was filed, the family grew suspicious of Naushad and the foul smell from his home left neighbours panicking. “I once stood outside the house and there was a foul smell,” said Ishrat, Naushad’s wife.

“After four days, when we asked him if he was hiding something, he said he killed Nargis,” said Salauddin, Nargis’ father. It was alleged Naushad had abducted and killed her before chopping her body into pieces. He had told police he wanted to kidnap her for ransom to repay a debt. The family, though, is unsure whether this claim is true.