Delhi: Wish she had told me about him, would have got him arrested, says husband of Bawana acid attack victim

“A week has passed by and the children keep asking me about their mother. I don’t know what to tell them. I promised them I will return home with their mother. We were such a happy family. I never expected this would happen to my wife…,” said the 28-year-old man whose wife was allegedly tied up and attacked with an acid-like substance in Outer Delhi’s Bawana.

The woman, aged 26, sustained third-degree burns on her face, neck and chest after she was attacked by her neighbour last Wednesday (November 3). The police said the woman had rejected the man’s marriage proposal on several occasions. The accused, identified as Montu (23), told the police he was “enraged” over this and decided to harm her. He was arrested from Bihar’s Buxar on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

Senior police officers on Tuesday said Montu had known the family for over two years and had been harassing the woman despite her rejecting his advances on multiple occasions.

The woman’s husband works as a daily wage labourer in Bawana Industrial Area. “I wish my wife had told me about Montu’s activities. I would have complained and got him arrested. I am scared for my wife. Doctors told me she’s critical and might not survive. My family thinks she’s unwell because of gastric issues,” said the man.

The couple got married in 2011 in Bihar and have three children aged 9, 6 and 4. They shifted to Delhi soon after their wedding for work. After the incident, they sent the children to their relative’s place in Samaypur Badli. The husband says he has not met the children for six days.

“I was working when I received a call from the landlord around 4 pm. I was shocked when I saw her. I couldn’t even recognise her. When she gave a statement to the police, I came to know what had happened. She told me she was going to the market when Montu called her. He told her that I was having an extra-marital affair and then forced her to run away. She kept saying no but he didn’t listen and tied her up,” said the man.

A police officer said the accused had threatened to kill the victim months ago but she had not told anyone about it.

“She thought of him as a friend and didn’t know he would take such an extreme step. We have found acid traces, his pistol and other weapons from his possession. Montu had also threatened to kill the victim. We found that Montu contacted a friend who helped him procure the acid and weapon from Uttar Pradesh this month,” said the officer.

DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Thakur said they recorded the victim’s statement and sent teams to arrest the accused immediately. Using technical surveillance, he was found hiding in Bihar’s Buxar. The team apprehended him from his village and brought him to Delhi.

On Sunday, he fired at the police team in custody and sustained a bullet injury on the leg in retaliatory firing. The police took him to the spot to recover his weapon but he allegedly fired at the team.