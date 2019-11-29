Delhi: Wires stolen from PTI office, 1 held

The accused had been appointed to remove old furniture from the main hall of the office. (Representational Image) The accused had been appointed to remove old furniture from the main hall of the office. (Representational Image)

A 37-year-old scrap dealer was arrested for allegedly stealing computer wires from the Press Trust of India office Monday. DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said, “We received a complaint from the Chief Administrative Officer of PTI, M R Mishra. They had appointed the accused to remove old furniture from the main hall. Later, the administration found that the internet wasn’t working. An inspection revealed that several system wires from the server room were missing.”

Police said that they checked the CCTV footage from the office and found that the accused, along with his workers, went to the server room and cut the wires. “They took the wires in three packets. He was traced and later arrested,” said Singhal. He told the police that he wanted to sell the copper in the wires. A case of theft was registered against the man at the Parliament Street police station.

