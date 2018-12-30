Heading to 2°C, Delhi sees coldest day in five years

Delhiites continued to shiver in cold wave conditions on Saturday, with minimum temperature dropping to 2.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in December since 2013, the MeT department said. The minimum temperature may drop further to 2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the forecast said.

An official from the Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature settled at 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a notch below the season’s average.

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 2.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average. It is the lowest temperature recorded in December since 2013,” the official said.

On December 30, 2013, the minimum temperature was recorded at 2 degrees Celsius, the official said. The humidity oscillated between 60 and 85 per cent on Saturday.

Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past few days. On December 27, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius.

The MeT has forecast clear skies along with the possibility of dense fog on Sunday morning.

“Cold waves will continue to prevail on Sunday as well. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 2 and 21 degrees, respectively, on Sunday,” the MeT official added.

Directions to schools on air quality

Making schools the nodal points for protecting children from the ‘severe’ air quality in the city, heads of all Delhi government and government-aided schools have been directed to appeal to parents to restrain their children from participating in outdoor activities and sensitise them on the air-pollution scenario.

This is following directions by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority for Delhi and NCR to the Directorate of Education to do so, owing to poor air quality. This is the first time this year that the education department has issued directions to schools to address the air quality issue.