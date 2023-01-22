Delhi sees its driest winter so far in six years

Delhi has seen a prolonged dry spell this winter with no rainfall all through November, December and January so far, making this the longest such dry spell in the winter in about six years.

In 2021, there was no rainfall in November, while December recorded around six days of rainfall, India Meteorological Department data shows. In 2020, both November and December recorded a day of rainfall each, while in 2019, there were two rainy days in November and December each. There were three days of rainfall in November 2018 and two rainy days in December that year. November 2017 recorded no rainfall, but December 2017 recorded two such days.

The last time that Delhi recorded no rainfall in November, December and January was in 2016.

While there have been traces of rainfall so far this month, the IMD still marks a 100% deficit. Though the amount of rainfall Delhi receives in the winter months is low, the city does usually receive some – the normal for the month of November is 6 mm, while it is 8.1 mm for December, and 12 mm for January till January 21.

Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD scientist, attributed the lower amount of rainfall this winter to fewer western disturbances affecting the plains of northwest India. The few western disturbances that were seen this winter affected the western Himalayan region more than the plains, he added.

The long dry spell is likely to end soon with the IMD forecast pointing to rainfall in Delhi next week. Delhi is likely to receive rainfall from January 24-27, with the forecast indicating that cloudy skies and very light rainfall is expected on each of these days.

The rainfall that is likely next week is on account of an active western disturbance that lies over Afghanistan and the neighbourhood and is likely to move eastwards bringing in high moisture from the Arabian Sea to the western Himalayan region from January 23 to 27, going by an IMD update issued on Saturday.

This weather system is also set to bring rainfall to other parts of Northwest India from January 23 to 27, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh. These areas have also recorded large deficits in rainfall for the month of January so far. After Delhi saw what was the highest number of cold wave days for January in at least a decade, the IMD forecast indicates that no cold wave conditions are expected over North India over the next one week.