Dip in mercury, dense fog on forecast for New Year in Delhi

Winter chill and dense fog are expected to return to Delhi in the New Year.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, dense fog will make a comeback on Saturday evening and cold weather conditions on Sunday.

“Due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely in many pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi,” a statement issued by IMD said.

Officials said that cold day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Delhi and Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh between January 1 and 3.

The minimum temperature is going to dip to 4 degrees Celsius, starting January 1. On Friday, the morning temperature was unusually warm at 10.7 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

The day temperatures are expected to drop to 18 degrees by the end of the week.

“Due to northwesterly winds from Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall gradually by 3-5°C over the region during the next 3 days… A fresh feeble Western Disturbance is very likely to cause light isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall over Western Himalayan Region on January 3 and 4,” IMD said.