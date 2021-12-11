Delhi temperature dips to 8.3 degrees Celsius, lowest this winter

Over the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, this winter’s lowest temperature so far. This is one degree below normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature has dipped over the past few days. The minimum on December 7 stood at 11.4 degrees Celsius, fell to 10.1 degrees Celsius on December 8, and further to 8.4 degrees Celsius on December 9, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows.

The maximum temperature over the past 24 hours was 23.7 degrees Celsius, also one degree below the normal.

The minimum temperature on Saturday is likely to be 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum might settle at 24 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD forecast. Clear skies are on the forecast for the day. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to range between 8 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, going by the Air Quality Early Warning System. It is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday and Monday as well, and could possibly deteriorate to reach the ‘very poor’ category on December 14 and 15, the forecast indicates.

On Friday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was 314 — in the ‘very poor’ category, having worsened from 289 on Thursday. AQI between 301 and 400 is categorised as ‘very poor’.

As a 24-hour average, the AQI at some monitoring stations was in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday morning. At Anand Vihar, the AQI was 329, while it stood at 308 at Bawana, 344 at Jahangirpuri, 341 at Chandni Chowk, 324 at Punjabi Bagh, and 314 at Sri Aurobindo Marg. The monitoring station at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded an AQI of 296, while the AQI at Mandir Marg was 281.