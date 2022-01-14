Another foggy morning in Delhi, minimum temperature at 6 degrees, AQI deteriorates

The national capital recorded another foggy morning on Friday when the visibility at Palam and Safdarjung was only 50 metres at 8.30 am.

Fog is considered ‘dense’ when the visibility is between 50 and 200 metres. Fog with visibility less than 50 metres is categorised as ‘very dense’, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature over the past 24 hours was 6 degree Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory. This is one degree below the normal. The day was also colder than usual on Thursday. The maximum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 16.7 degree Celsius, three degrees below the normal.

The minimum temperature is predicted to be 6 degree Celsius on Friday, while the maximum is likely to be 17 degree Celsius. Dense fog remains on the forecast for Saturday as well. The temperature at 8.30 am on Friday was 9.4 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality at some monitoring stations deteriorated to record a 24-hour average AQI in the ‘severe’ category on Friday morning. At 9 am at Anand Vihar, the AQI was 407, in the ‘severe’ category. The station at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range recorded an AQI of 413, while Jahangirpuri registered an AQI of 404, RK Puram 405, and Okhla Phase-2 recorded an AQI of 420. The AQI at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was 374, in the ‘very poor’ category, while Mandir Marg registered an AQI of 240, in the ‘poor’ category.

On Thursday, the AQI was 321, in the ‘very poor’ category, going by the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4 pm bulletin. The air quality is likely to deteriorate and remain in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category on Friday and Saturday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. Slow winds and calm conditions are likely to prevail till Jan 18. Slow wind speed is not favourable for the dispersion of pollutants.