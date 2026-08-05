Why Delhi’s construction industry is worried about new winter pollution rules

At the July 28 meeting, members of the group proposed a more nuanced approach: while activities such as demolition or excavation work may be restricted during winter, all other construction activities. (Source: Express Archives)

Delhi’s construction industry is pushing back against a new winter pollution plan that could halt or restrict construction work regardless of daily Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, stating that it could hit workers’ livelihoods and disrupt supply chains.

The Delhi government’s ambitious action plan, notified last month, makes measures such as construction curbs and vehicle restrictions mandatory during the winter months, a departure from the existing system where restrictions are linked to pollution levels.

The move has prompted the Delhi chapters of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to raise concerns with Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in separate meetings, The Indian Express has learnt.