Why Delhi’s construction industry is worried about new winter pollution rules

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 5, 2026 02:15 PM IST
At the July 28 meeting, members of the group proposed a more nuanced approach: while activities such as demolition or excavation work may be restricted during winter, all other construction activities. (Source: Express Archives)
Delhi’s construction industry is pushing back against a new winter pollution plan that could halt or restrict construction work regardless of daily Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, stating that it could hit workers’ livelihoods and disrupt supply chains.
The Delhi government’s ambitious action plan, notified last month, makes measures such as construction curbs and vehicle restrictions mandatory during the winter months, a departure from the existing system where restrictions are linked to pollution levels.
The move has prompted the Delhi chapters of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to raise concerns with Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in separate meetings, The Indian Express has learnt.
Concerns raised
On July 28, a group of marble and steel traders, cement manufacturers, contractors, architects, and suppliers held a discussion under the banner of NAREDCO Delhi and Nirman Bachao Udyog Morcha (NBUM) on the far-reaching implications of the ban.
“Beyond project delays, we highlighted how seasonal shutdowns disrupt livelihoods across the value chain,” Harsh Vardhan Bansal, a real estate developer who heads NAREDCO and CII Delhi, stated.
He highlighted how daily wage labourers return to their hometowns and often do not come back in time, while suppliers and ancillary industries face severe cash flow stress, with many at risk of shutting down altogether.
The next day, a delegation from CII’s Delhi state chapter met Sirsa and highlighted the need for a balanced and consultative approach that safeguards both environmental objectives, and the continuity of critical infrastructure and real estate projects while reviewing the winter action plan.
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Sirsa “appreciated the industry’s perspectives and gave his full assurance of the government’s support in addressing these issues,” a social media post by Bansal noted.
The recommendations
At the July 28 meeting, members of the group proposed a more nuanced approach: while activities such as demolition or excavation work may be restricted during winter, all other construction activities — finishing work, interior fit-outs, electrical, plumbing, and non-dust-generating tasks — should be permitted to continue.
Bansal said a key recommendation from the meeting was the implementation of a clear “do’s and don’ts’ list for construction activities during this period.
This, he said, will provide clarity to developers, contractors, and enforcement agencies while ensuring that work continues in a responsible and regulated manner.
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Winter curbs
The government’s winter pollution framework was notified on July 1, consolidating multiple annual orders into a permanent set of rules that will automatically apply every year from November 1 to February 28.
It had said the decision was based on air quality trends over the past three winters, when Delhi consistently recorded ‘Very Poor’ to ‘Severe’ air quality. These measures will operate alongside the Graded Response Action Plan. Experts had criticised frequent implementation and withdrawal of GRAP.
Here’s what it mandates:
November 1 to January 31:
Demolition work and open civil construction activities that generate dust will be banned.
There will be an exemption for essential public infrastructure projects.
Finishing work, plumbing and electrical installations inside construction sites will continue to be permitted, subject to dust-control norms.
December 10 to January 20:
During this stringent window, the notification states that only government projects deemed indispensable for public utility or emergencies will be allowed to continue.
Vehicles carrying construction material will be barred from entering Delhi.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More