Delhi winter pollution plan: Construction banned, double parking fee, 50% WFH

Delhi will see a complete ban on construction-demolition activities from December 10-January 20 to combat winter pollution, said Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday while outlining pollution-control measures.

The government has also mandated that petrol, diesel and CNG or LPG retail outlets across Delhi supply fuel only to vehicles with a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) throughout the year. It has separately announced an enforcement drive against vehicles with invalid PUCCs from October 1.

With winter approaching, the Delhi government discussed measures such as restrictions on vehicles, construction activity, office attendance and parking at a high-level meeting on air pollution chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at Paryavaran Bhawan.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the meeting along with Sirsa and senior officials from various departments. The meeting reviewed major sources of pollution in the Capital, ongoing mitigation measures and ways to strengthen monitoring and coordination between departments.

Also Read | PUCC enforcement drive from Oct 1, says Delhi Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

The discussions came as the Delhi government prepares to implement a set of restrictions that will come into force annually from November 1 to February 28.

The measures, notified on June 23, would operate parallel to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), under which restrictions are imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) depending on prevailing air quality.

Under this framework, Delhi, for the first time, will see several measures made mandatory in advance during the winter pollution period rather than GRAP measures that kick in depending on air quality forecasts.

Key measures:

1. Vehicle curbs

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Among the key measures is a ban from November 1 to January 31 on motor vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards. CNG and electric vehicles, emergency services and other specifically exempted categories will be excluded.

2. Staggered office timings

MCD offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5 pm and Delhi government offices from 10 am to 6.30 pm during the November-February period.

3. Work from home mandate

-From November 1 to January 31, government and private offices will be required to operate with no more than 50 per cent physical attendance, with the remaining employees working from home.

-Essential services, including hospitals, public transport, power, water supply, sanitation, disaster management and pollution-control agencies are exempt.

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-Private entities have been advised to adopt staggered working hours and measures such as car-pooling, ride-sharing and common buses to reduce vehicular movement.

4. Parking fee to increase

Parking charges at authorised parking sites will be doubled between November 1 and February 28, although parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation would be exempt.

5. Phased construction curbs

Construction and demolition activity will face progressively stricter restrictions.

-From November 1 to January 31, dust-generating demolition and open civil construction activities will be prohibited, except for essential public infrastructure projects.

-A complete ban on construction and demolition, barring urgent government and emergency works, will apply from December 10 to January 20, officials said.

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-Vehicles carrying construction material such as sand, stone, bricks, cement and debris will also be barred from entering the city during the period, subject to exemptions for projects of national importance, essential public infrastructure and emergency works.

6. Other measures

-Anti-smog guns or mist systems at large commercial buildings and construction sites of specific sizes have to be deployed.

-Residents’ welfare associations, housing societies, institutions, contractors and other establishments have also been made responsible for preventing the burning of waste, biomass, leaves, garbage and plastic within areas under their control.

Under the existing framework, Stage I is triggered when the Air Quality Index (AQI) is in the 201-300 range, Stage II at 301-400, Stage III at 401-450 and Stage IV when AQI is above 450. The measures become progressively stricter as air quality deteriorates.

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Year-round exercise

At Monday’s meeting, the Delhi government reiterated that pollution control would be treated as a year-round exercise rather than being limited to the winter months.

Gupta said the guidance and suggestions shared by Yadav would further strengthen the government’s action plan, while Sirsa said the government was working on pollution control throughout the year through technical and scientific measures.

The meeting also sought to strengthen on-ground monitoring and coordination among departments, said senior officials with the government saying the objective was to address major pollution sources through enforcement and continuous monitoring.