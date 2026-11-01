Delhi BS-VI curbs Day 1: 714 vehicles turned back, 38 end-of-life vehicles impounded

On Sunday, forty enforcement teams comprising around 250 officials from the Delhi Transport Department and Delhi Police were deployed across the national capital to restrict the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles, as the Delhi government’s winter pollution control measures came into force.

According to Delhi Police, 7,249 vehicles were checked, 714 were asked to go back and 38 end-of-life vehicles were impounded. “On the first day, very few vehicles were challaned as the main aim was to spread awareness about the new restrictions,” a senior police official said.

On the first day, enforcement teams were seen largely sending non-BS-VI vehicles back from the border rather than penalising them, with officers saying the aim was to prevent such vehicles from entering the city and to advise motorists.

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“In majority of cases, the registered outside Delhi were asked to return if they did not meet the BS-VI emission standards,” a Transport Department sub-inspector at the Ghazipur crossing with Uttar Pradesh said. “However, non-BS-VI vehicles registered in Delhi without a valid PUC certificate, or with an expired one, were challaned.”

The number of challans issued on the first day was small. At Anand Vihar ISBT, a pollution hotspot on the Uttar Pradesh border, a traffic police official said about 30 challans had been issued by 2 p.m., roughly half for PUC violations. “At Nand Nagri, about 40 challans had been issued by 3 p.m,” an official posted at the border said.

At the Singhu border, officers turned back several four-wheelers and trucks, including a JCB crane arriving from Sonipat whose papers showed it met only BS-III standards. A head constable took the driver’s licence and registration certificate and told him to make a U-turn under a flyover ahead. “Since it was the first day, our primary focus was on advising people,” an officer at Singhu said, adding that general challans had been issued alongside the PUC fines.

Enforcement action also differed from border to border, depending on the kind of vehicles trying to enter.

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At Ghazipur, teams mostly concentrated on penalising vehicles with expired PUC certificates. A senior traffic official said that from morning till 5 p.m., only a handful of non-BS-VI vehicles had arrived and had to be returned, as almost all were BS-VI. “Along with this drive, we’re focusing on PUC certificates as well and on two-wheelers not wearing helmets,” the officer said. Another officer said trucks that met the emission norms were being let through. “Only one such has been sent back since this morning.”

At Kalindi Kunj, a banner on one of the police barricades said the entry of non-destination vehicles was also prohibited. “Goods vehicles whose destination is outside Delhi must use the Eastern or Western Peripheral Expressway or other alternative routes,” it read. A traffic officer there said this was the bigger focus. “We have sent around 15 such trucks since morning who wanted to go to Faridabad and Gurgaon via Delhi,” the officer said at 3 p.m., while directing a BS-VI truck driver who said he was headed to Sarita Vihar: “Ask your manager to send a receipt of your parcel.”

Too Few Hands, Some Confusion

On the first day, along the Uttar Pradesh border, traffic officers described a day of thin staffing.

On the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway, two traffic officers faced four open lanes of Delhi-bound traffic, their eyes fixed on trucks and loaders. About 30 metres before the toll, one ran diagonally across the road, whistling and signalling with his right hand.

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“We’re only two officers here, how will we stop each vehicle to check?” one said. “We’re still trying our best. But some drivers run past at very high speed.” At each truck that did halt, the second officer asked the question he had learned that morning: “Show your registration card, licence and PUC.”

At a few border points, personnel from the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police were also seen assisting Delhi Police in checking vehicles. Officials said one reason for the shortage was the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan, which had pulled many traffic teams away from the borders. Some constables worked double shifts. “I came at 7 and will be here till 11 at night, till someone replaces us,” one said.