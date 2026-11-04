Delhi winter action plan came into effect on November 1: Around 300 construction sites inspected each day

The Delhi Government has inspected an average of around 300 construction sites daily in the first three days since the complete ban on civil construction activities came into effect under its Winter Action Plan.

Just over 15% of the construction sites inspected were found violating the ban, according to official sources.

Meanwhile, on the third day of enforcement on Tuesday, the government imposed penalties worth Rs 75.6 lakh on violators of pollution control norms, including Rs 53.8 lakh for violations related to Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) and the rest for flouting ban on construction and demolition activities.

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According to official data, more than 70% of the action against construction and demolition sites involved plots measuring less than 500 sq m. “This shows that both inspections and violations are concentrated largely at smaller construction sites, which are among the significant sources of dust pollution. However, in the coming days, we expect smaller construction sites to comply with the ban following the crackdown,” a senior official said.