Delhi winter action plan came into effect on November 1: Around 300 construction sites inspected each day

The Delhi Government has inspected an average of around 300 construction sites daily in the first three days since the complete ban on civil construction activities came into effect under its Winter Action Plan.
Just over 15% of the construction sites inspected were found violating the ban, according to official sources.
Meanwhile, on the third day of enforcement on Tuesday, the government imposed penalties worth Rs 75.6 lakh on violators of pollution control norms, including Rs 53.8 lakh for violations related to Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) and the rest for flouting ban on construction and demolition activities.
According to official data, more than 70% of the action against construction and demolition sites involved plots measuring less than 500 sq m. “This shows that both inspections and violations are concentrated largely at smaller construction sites, which are among the significant sources of dust pollution. However, in the coming days, we expect smaller construction sites to comply with the ban following the crackdown,” a senior official said.
Sources said an average of around 10 sites have been ordered to shut down on each of the three days. “These sites were found to be serious violations and hence, closure orders were issued,” the official said.
According to government data, of the Rs 53.8 lakh imposed in fines for PUCC violations on Tuesday, Rs 42.4 lakh was challaned by the Delhi Traffic Police and the remaining Rs 11.4 lakh by the Delhi Transport department.
Meanwhile, sources said around 10,000 vehicles were being checked daily, with more than a third found to be non-destined vehicles below BS-VI emission standards.
On Tuesday, Rs 75.6 lakh in penalties was imposed for violations, including those related to PUCC and construction and demolition activities.
Private cars accounted for the largest share of challans. “However, the number still remains very low. First, because many commuters have planned well in advance and have made alternate arrangements. Second, majority of those who were unaware about the restriction have been asked to return back,” an official said.
As part of the Winter Action Plan, which came into effect on November 1, outdoor construction activities and demolition work have been prohibited, up to January 31.