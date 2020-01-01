Delhi: Winds bring sunlight, slight relief from cold

Despite a fall in temperature, Delhi continued to shiver on Tuesday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Despite a fall in temperature, Delhi continued to shiver on Tuesday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A day after Delhi recorded its coldest day in 119 years, a senior IMD official confirmed this was also the second coldest December in the city since 1901.

The average maximum temperature recorded this past month was 18.76 degrees Celsius, just below 17.3 degrees Celsius recorded in December 1997, which is officially the coldest till date.

On Tuesday, the city recorded another ‘cold’ day with a maximum temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius— 5 degrees below normal — and a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Delhi said, “Strong easterly winds of 14-15 kmph prevailed over Delhi-NCR since 6 pm Monday, which prevented the formation of dense fog in the morning.”

“These winds also reduced the thick layer of very low cloud and uplifted the fog prevailing over North West India, allowing sunlight to reach the surface and hence the maximum temperature increased significantly,” the IMD added.

‘Cold’ to ‘severe cold’ day conditions prevailing over Delhi-NCR since December 14 has been estimated by the IMD to be the longest such spell in winter months since 1992.

A shallow fog was reported in the NCR Tuesday morning, and it may change to moderate fog by Wednesday morning, as per the IMD forecast.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 17 and 6 degrees Celsius Wednesday.

Very light rain is also expected over the NCR from January 2 to 3.

