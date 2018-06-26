Delhi: Will plant 2 lakh trees in return, says NBCC

So far, 1,100 trees had been cut in Nauroji Nagar and close to a hundred in Netaji Nagar, NBCC chairperson A K Mittal said So far, 1,100 trees had been cut in Nauroji Nagar and close to a hundred in Netaji Nagar, NBCC chairperson A K Mittal said

Under fire over its redevelopment plan for seven government colonies in south Delhi, National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited chairperson A K Mittal said they had followed all rules and not cut a single tree without permission.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, he said, “We are trying to build a Delhi for the next 500 years… We will plant 2 lakh trees in all to compensate for the ones we cut. The final number of trees that are required to be cut is still being worked out. Apart from the 3,780 trees for which we have got permission already, we need to cut around 8,000 to 9,000 more. The proposal, however, is not final yet.” So far, Mittal said, 1,100 trees had been cut in Nauroji Nagar and close to a hundred in Netaji Nagar.

Delhi environment minister, Imran Hussain wrote to the L-G Monday, saying, “In view of the seriousness of the matter and the fact that the felling of trees may cause permanent loss, it is proposed that an immediate stoppage to felling of trees be ordered in the seven colonies.”

The L-G, however, said that proposals for redeveloping Nauroji Nagar and Netaji Nagar were duly endorsed by Hussain.

