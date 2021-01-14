Delhi will do needful if Centre does not provide vaccines for free: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal with the family of Dr Hitesh Gupta, a contractual doctor who died of coronavirus. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said that the government will provide coronavirus vaccine for free to the people of Delhi if the Centre fails to do so.

He said he had appealed to the Centre for ensuring free vaccination in the country since there are many people who may not be able to afford the shot.

“There are many people who are poor and cannot afford the vaccine… We will see what the Centre does. If need arises and the Centre does not provide the vaccine free of cost, we will make it available free of cost for the people of Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people to not spread rumours about the vaccine. “I understand that the Centre and our scientists have brought the vaccine following all the protocols and safeguards. So, there should not be any doubt and people should come forward for vaccination,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the coronavirus vaccine will be given first to healthcare workers followed by frontline workers.

He expressed hope that it will provide relief to the people, and address the pain they suffered over the last year.

The vaccination drive will begin at 75 centres in Delhi on Saturday.

Kejriwal made the announcement to the media after meeting the family of Dr Hitesh Gupta, a contractual doctor who died after contracting coronavirus, at his house on East Delhi’s IP Extension.

Gupta (43), who was posted at Karkardooma dispensary, died on November 3. A month earlier, on October 8, Gupta was given a certificate of appreciation by the Delhi government for his outstanding work in Krishna Nagar in the fight against the disease.

Kejriwal also provided Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the family.

“Life can hold no monetary value, but I hope that this compensation will help the family in the long term. His wife belongs to a very educated background, she will also be provided a government job. We will try to help them in every possible way” he said.

Dr Hitesh Gupta’s wife Surbhi said, “Though money cannot compensate for his life, I am thankful to the CM for helping us. This will help us lead a life that we could have afforded if he was alive.”

Hitesh is survived by his wife Surbhi, daughter Swara and mother.

Swara, a student of Class 4 in Lovely Public Senior Secondary School, said that she wants to be a doctor just like her father. “My father always wanted me to be a doctor, I will fulfill his dream,” she said.