Delhi: Wife’s family claims she was abused, had written to police

Less than 20 days ago, Sunita Devi (32) submitted a complaint alleging domestic violence and harassment over dowry by her husband Gulshan Das (35) and mother-in-law Kanta Rani (56) at Naraina police station.

In the letter dated July 9, Sunita demanded security and alleged: “My husband and mother-in-law beat me up and demand dowry, even though we had told them already that we have nothing to give. On July 8, they beat me up again and threw me out of the house, so I came to my mother’s house in Naraina.”

An officer confirmed the letter was received but added that the family did not pursue the matter further, so no FIR was filed.

On Friday night, Das, his mother and Sunita allegedly committed suicide at their third-floor house inside the IIT-Delhi campus. A day later, Sunita’s mother Krishna Devi (68) — who made the PCR call after her daughter didn’t take her calls — recorded a statement with the SDM.

In the statement, Devi also claimed that “Sunita was two months pregnant”. She spoke about the July 9 complaint they filed at Naraina police station in the statement, and claimed that “Gulshan tore Sunita’s clothes”.

“A day later, we spoke to Gulshan’s uncle and aunt and they came to our house on July 10 with Gulshan and his mother. He accepted his mistake. Our relatives said we should send our daughter back with him as petty matters keep happening,” she claimed.

Devi claimed that Sunita returned home with Gulshan but the fights resumed after a few days. “On Friday, I called up my eldest daughter to inquire if she had spoken to Sunita. When she said no, I called Sunita but she didn’t take my calls.”

Police said that as per an analysis of Sunita’s call detail records, she called her mother 10-12 times a day before the alleged suicide.