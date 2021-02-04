Delhi: Wife held for man’s ‘box bed murder’, police look for 4 others

According to police, the woman had married Dinesh, a property dealer, in 2010 and they had recently adopted a five-year-old girl.

Nearly a week after a property dealer was found dead in a drain, Faridabad Police Tuesday arrested the victim’s wife and are on the lookout for four others, including a man they say was in a relationship with the woman, for the alleged murder and cover-up.

According to police, the victim was allegedly beaten with a wooden stick and strangled to death before he was stuffed inside a box bed for a week. The accused allegedly dumped him in a drain in Dabua after the body started smelling.

According to police, the woman had married Dinesh, a property dealer, in 2010 and they had recently adopted a five-year-old girl. The woman met the main accused, Nitin, who was Dinesh’s friend, after their marriage.

“Nitin was a regular visitor at their home and became close to the woman. They planned this murder so they could be together. They roped in two of Nitin’s friends and a man the woman called her uncle, to help them in the crime,” claimed Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

On the night of January 11-12, the woman and the other accused allegedly strangled her husband and beat him to death with a stick.

Even when the deceased’s body was discovered in a drain on January 28 and police contacted her, the woman allegedly said she did not recognise the body. This, police said, raised their suspicion. The body was later identified by one of Dinesh’s friends.

“Of the five accused, we have arrested the woman and have seized the wooden stick. She has confessed to the crime during questioning… The other accused are absconding; we are conducting raids to nab them. We expect to make some arrests soon,” said PRO Singh.