In relief to 21,000 farmers, Centre’s nod to restarting wheat procurement in Delhi

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In a major relief for farmers in Delhi, the Centre has accepted Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s request to restart wheat procurement in the Capital through the Food Corporation of India (FCI), officials said on Tuesday. The procurement is set to be resumed at two key FCI depots in Narela and the Najafgarh mandi from April 24 after a gap of nearly five years since 2021-22.
The move is expected to directly benefit around 21,000 farmers in the Capital. Farmers will be required to carry their Aadhaar card, land records and bank passbook to sell their produce at procurement centres. Officials said a village-wise procurement schedule will be announced soon. The government has urged farmers to adhere to the notified schedule while visiting procurement centres to avoid inconvenience.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Gupta recently wrote a letter to Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi, seeking an immediate resumption of wheat procurement in Delhi during the ongoing rabi season.
In her communication, Gupta flagged that the absence of local procurement was forcing farmers to sell below the minimum support price or MSP, adversely impacting their income, said officials.
“Acting on the request, the Centre has directed the FCI to begin procurement operations in Delhi for the 2026-27 rabi marketing season. Procurement will commence from April 24 at two two key FCI depots in Narela and the Najafgarh mandi, enabling farmers to sell their produce closer to home,” the statement read.
“This is an important step in prioritising farmers’ interests. With coordinated efforts between the Centre and the Delhi government, farmers in the Capital will be able to secure fair value for their produce and become more economically empowered. It would help achieve several key policy objectives. Farmers in Delhi will gain more equitable and easier access to the government procurement system,” Gupta said.
The availability of local centres will significantly reduce the need to transport produce to other states, cutting logistics and handling costs, officials said.
The CM added that wheat procured locally can be seamlessly integrated into the Public Distribution System (PDS), strengthening the food security framework. At the same time, curbing unnecessary outward movement of grain will help maintain balance in local markets and improve supply chain efficiency.
The Capital has around 29,000 hectares under cultivation and produces nearly 80,000 metric tonnes of wheat annually, exceeding local consumption and leaving a marketable surplus, according to the CMO.
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