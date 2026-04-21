In relief to 21,000 farmers, Centre’s nod to restarting wheat procurement in Delhi

In her communication, Rekha Gupta flagged that the absence of local procurement was forcing farmers to sell below the minimum support price or MSP. (File photo)

In a major relief for farmers in Delhi, the Centre has accepted Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s request to restart wheat procurement in the Capital through the Food Corporation of India (FCI), officials said on Tuesday. The procurement is set to be resumed at two key FCI depots in Narela and the Najafgarh mandi from April 24 after a gap of nearly five years since 2021-22.

The move is expected to directly benefit around 21,000 farmers in the Capital. Farmers will be required to carry their Aadhaar card, land records and bank passbook to sell their produce at procurement centres. Officials said a village-wise procurement schedule will be announced soon. The government has urged farmers to adhere to the notified schedule while visiting procurement centres to avoid inconvenience.