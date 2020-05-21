Delhi: What kept AIIMS busy for 2 months

Emergency services in the hospital are also operational to cater to crucial cases during the lockdown. (File) Emergency services in the hospital are also operational to cater to crucial cases during the lockdown. (File)

Over the last two months, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) provided over 34,000 departmental teleconsultations, answered more than 4,500 calls and responded to around 44,000 mails from patients for their illnesses and medical practitioners seeking expert opinion on cases.

AIIMS shut its OPD services on March 18 and sent an advisory to OPD patients on their registered phone numbers, requesting them to postpone appointments. Since then, it is providing tele-consultancy services to patients being treated by the hospital. Emergency services in the hospital are also operational to cater to crucial cases during the lockdown.

“There were many follow-up patients and our doctors called these patients. Those with appointments were contacted by doctors from respective departments,” said Dr Aarti Vij, spokesperson, AIIMS. On March 30, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launched the National Centre (CoNTeC) to connect doctors across the country with AIIMS doctors during the treatment for Covid-19. AIIMS medical experts answered 4,500 calls, that included Covid-19 related queries, teleconsultation calls by doctors and calls for appointments.

